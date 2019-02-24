MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X foldable 5G phone with a 6.4-inch display on front launched

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 Live Updates: Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially start tomorrow, February 25, but companies like HMD Global, Huawei will make their major announcements a day before. Xiaomi has already showcased its 5G variant for the Mi Mix 3, which is going on sale in Europe first. Oppo showed off its 10x lossless zoom technology yesterday and a 5G smartphone, though it did not give any details on what the device will be called.

Huawei is hosting an event today at 6.30 pm IST, where it will reveal its first foldable phone, which leaks claim will be called the Mate X. A poster for the Mate X has already been leaked online. Later at 8.30 pm IST, HMD Global will reveal its new set of Nokia devices for 2019. The most awaited on this list is the supposed Nokia 9, which is supposed to come with five cameras at the back. Again we will have all the live updates from both these events.