MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X foldable 5G phone with a 6.4-inch display on front launched

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 Live Updates: Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially start tomorrow, February 25, but companies like HMD Global, Huawei will make their major announcements a day before. Xiaomi has already showcased its 5G variant for the Mi Mix 3, which is going on sale in Europe first. Oppo showed off its 10x lossless zoom technology yesterday and a 5G smartphone, though it did not give any details on what the device will be called.
Huawei is hosting an event today at 6.30 pm IST, where it will reveal its first foldable phone, which leaks claim will be called the Mate X. A poster for the Mate X has already been leaked online. Later at 8.30 pm IST, HMD Global will reveal its new set of Nokia devices for 2019. The most awaited on this list is the supposed Nokia 9, which is supposed to come with five cameras at the back. Again we will have all the live updates from both these events.
Huawei Mate X has no notch, no punch hole in the front
Huawei showcasing the foldable phone. The Mate X has a 'falcon hinge' design, the company says it worked on this hinge for three years. There is no gap between the screens. The front display is 6.4-inches and when you unfold it, then it turns into an 8-inch display. Huawei says they have patented the hinge with 100 components, and that this is a complicated piece of engineering that they have achieved. The phone opens like a book, and is 5.4 mm in total thickness. Thinner than the iPad Pro.
Huawei Mate X foldable phone showcased
Huawei Mate X has a 6.6-inch display in the front, borderless display and when you open it, this is turns into an 8-inch display. Huawei has announced its Mate X, it’s first foldable phone. This is also the world’s first 5G ready foldable phone.
Huawei MateBook X Pro and ShareHop feature
Huawei Matebook Pro X features OneHop, which lets you transfer images, videos and documents directly to another device with your phone. The feature takes advantage of the phone’s NFC. But it will only with other Huawei smartphones, and not every other device. Huawei is also launching MateBook 13's touchscreen version. It is also launching the MateBook 14. The camera is embedded in the keyboard and not at the touch of the display.
Huawei MateBook X Pro: Other details
It comes with a single-touch fingerprint scanner to unlock the laptop. Single touch on the power button will automatically log the user in. There's also an improved NVDIA GeForceMX250 graphics card, says Huawei. The company is also claiming immersive audio experience on the MateBook X Pro.
MWC 2019: Huawei shows off new Notebooks, MateBook X Pro
Huawei has launched its new MateBook X Pro. It will come in Mystic Silver and Space Grey colours. It has a aluminium unibody design with damond-cut design. The laptop is ultra-thin, thickest area is less than 14mm. The display is 13.9-inches. 91 per cent screen to body ratio. Supports external graphics card as well. Updated to the latest Intel 8th gen processor for better performance.
MWC 2019: Huawei's Richard Yu on stage
Huawei's Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group is on stage. "We are the leading ICT and technology solutions provider in the world," he says. "Our revenue last year (consumer business) was 52 billion, over 206 million shipments," he adds. He says that eight years ago, they had less brand recognition, even in China, but that has changed now.
"Every year we spend a lot on research for consumer business. We have spent $5 billion on R&D for consumer business," said the CEO. We are leading in smartphone photography, says Yu.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G and Mi 9 global launch
While we wait for Mate X, Xiaomi has already showcased its Mi Mix 3 with 5G support. This is coming to Europe first for those who were wondering. Its unlikely that a 5G phone will come to India anytime soon. Mi 9 was also launched for the European market. This is Xiaomi's phone for 2019 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 procesor and was announced earlier this week in Beijing, China. Mi 9 has triple cameras at the back. Read more details about Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 with 5G here.
Huawei Mate X launch is just a few minutes away
Huawei Mate X will launch takes place soon. The teaser images have given us a good glimpse of what the device might look like when it is folded from the side. The question is: When will it launch in the mainstream market? And what will be the price?
MWC 2019: We are all set from Huawei launch
We are all set for the Huawei launch event for the foldable phone. The event is starting at 6.30 pm IST. You can also watch the livestream on YouTube. The link for the same is here.
MWC 2019: HMD Global and that camera phone: Will they, wont they?
The big hype is around HMD Global's upcoming Nokia flagship phone, which is likely to sport 5 cameras at the back. Yes, HMD Global could actually beat the current trend of three or four cameras with its new Nokia devices. Teasers from the company keep showing top notch images, all edited and captured on a Nokia phone. Leaks have said this is the Nokia 9, though the company has not confirmed the name so far.
MWC 2019: Huawei's foldable Mate X is coming
The big launch from Huawei will be the foldable phone, which will be called the Mate X. The Mate X could have a 7.2-inch foldable display with a secondary screen on the outside. The phone will be a 5G compatible device as well, according to Huawei's teasers for the device. Huawei says this will be world's first 5G foldable phone. According to leaks, Mate X will be powerd by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.