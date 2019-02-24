MWC 2019: Huawei takes on Samsung, launches Mate X ‘5G’ foldable smartphone

Huawei has launched the world’s first 5G enabled foldable phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The announcement was made just days after Samsung launched its Galaxy Fold smartphone in San Francisco.

The Chinese company said the foldable phone will start at a price of 2299 euros (or approx Rs 185,219), and will be available sometime in the middle of 2019. The price tag overshadows the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which sells for $1980.

Huawei Mate X is a 5-enabled smartphone that can fold into a 6.6-inch smartphone and unfold into an 8-inch tablet. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X has slightly curved screens that fold backward, when closed, there are screens on both sides. Huawei claims the Mate X is even thinner than Samsung’s device when it’s folded. The Mate X measures in at 5.4mm thick in tablet mode, and 11mm thick when folded.

Highlights of Mate X

Foldable OLED screens

Leica-powered camera system

Falcon wing hinge design

Dual SIM

The premium, high-end smartphone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor and Balong 5000 chipset, which supports 5G. The company said the chipset will allow users to download a 1 gigabyte movie in just 3 seconds.

There are no cameras on the front. Instead, they are housed around the back. Huawei has used a triple-camera setup.

At the event, Huawei also confirmed the device will feature two batteries, totalling 4,500mAh. Interestingly, the Mate X gets 55W SuperCharge feature. According to Huawei, users will be able to go from 0 per cent battery to 85 per cent in just 30 minutes.

