MWC 2019 Day 0 highlights: Huawei Mate X folding phone revealed, Nokia 9 PureView has 5 cameras and more

Although MWC doesn’t officially open until Monday in Barcelona, Spain, a handful of major tech companies made announcements at its press day on Sunday. Among the highlights of the day 0 was the launch of the Mate X. Huawei took to the stage and announced a 5G smartphone with a folding screen. The Mate X has been priced to start at 2,299 euros (Rs 185,307) and will go on sale from the middle of this year. HMD Global too made a splash with the launch of Nokia 9 PureView, the world’s first smartphone with five cameras. Meanwhile, Xiaomi and LG launched their first 5G smartphones at MWC 2019.

Read on for the highlights from the zero day of MWC 2019.

MWC 2019 Day 0 highlights: Huawei Mate X

Huawei launched an ultra premium 5G smartphone with a folding screen, called the Mate X. Announced at MWC 2019, the Mate X uses a flexible OLED display that covers both the front and back of the device, and which unfolds outwards to become an 8-inch tablet. In both modes, the display is larger than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Huawei Mate X is also flatter and thinner when its folded.

The device also features the Kirin 980 processor, a fingerprint sensor built into its power button, 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage, two batteries, totaling 4500mAh and a new 55W SuperCharge technology that can reach 85 per cent from zero in 30 minutes. The Mate X costs 2299 euros (or approx Rs 187,218) and will be made available in select markets in the middle of the year. Read here to know more Huawei Mate X

MWC 2019 Day 0 highlights: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi 9

As was expected, Xiaomi did announce the Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi Mix 8 at MWC 2019. The Mi 9 was announced a few days back in China, and now the company is bringing its flagship device in Europe. It costs 449 euros (or Rs 36,187), and features the Snapdragon 855, triple cameras, a metal and glass design, wireless charging, and 6GB RAM on the base model.

Aside from the Mi 9, Xiaomi also made a 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3 at a Barcelona tech show. Alongside that announcement, Xiaomi also used its MWC event to launch its first 5G-capable smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 went official back in October of last year, but the company has now added 5G in the global model. The phone has the Snapdragon 855 processor and Quacomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem. The slider phone goes on sale in Europe for 559 euros (or approx Rs 45,049) in May. Read here to know more the Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G.

MWC 2019 Day 0 highlights: Nokia 9 PureView

After days on anticipation, HMD Global finally announced the Nokia 9 PureView. Perhaps the highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView, which houses five cameras on the rear. The flagship phone has five Zeiss cameras on the back, which are built in collaboration with Light, the same company that made a camera with 16 camera modules. The Nokia 9 PureView is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Android 9 Pie.

The display has a 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED panel which houses an in-display fingerprint scanner. This phone is an Android One-branded device, like the company’s previous Android smartphones. The Finnish company says the Nokia 9 PureView is priced at $669 (or approx Rs 47,524) and is set to be sold in “limited quantities”. We also got to see the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 at MWC 2019. Read here to know more Nokia 9 PureView.

MWC 2019 Day 0 highlights: LG G8 and LG V50 5G

South Korean major LG announced two new smartphones at an event held in Barcelona, Spain. Powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and the X50 5G modem, V50 ThinQ is LG’s first 5G smartphone. The phone features a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. But the biggest highlight of the phone is not 5G, but an add-on dual-screen accessory, which adds a secondary 6.2-inch OLED screen to the side of the V50. LG says the secondary screen can be used for multitask on the device. There’s no word on availability just yet but expect the phone to be available on Sprint sometime in the first half of 2019.

LG also took the wraps off G8 ThinQ, its latest flagship phone in the G-series. While the design remains pretty standard, but notable features include a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor and hands-free gesture controls. The LG G8 ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.