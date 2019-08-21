Motorola’s Razr foldable smartphone could cost $1500, launch expected in December

Motorola’s highly-anticipated foldable Razr smartphone could cost 1500 Euro (Rs 118, 944) when it launches later this year. That’s according to Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital. The report suggests Motorola will launch the folding phone somewhere between December 2019 and January 2020 in Europe, following a US launch.

While the phone’s $1500 has been tipped before, the report claims that the all-new Moto Razr won’t feature high-end specifications. Instead, the phone will sport a smaller battery and a mid-range processor. It is disappointing to see a phone that is said to cost $1500 will feature a mid-range processor. However, keep this in mind that the Moto Razr will be a folding phone and so the cost of producing a foldable panel will be relatively higher.

Based on the reports and leaks, a reboot of Motorola Razr would end up looking a lot like a regular smartphone. The phone is code-named “Voyager” and will have a dual-display design. The first display will have a larger display that folds when the phone is closed. The second screen will be an external screen on the front side of the phone for quick actions and notifications.

1500 Euro is a lot of money for a foldable phone. That being said, the phone will likely be pitched at early adopters or someone who is a loyal fan of Moto Razr phones.

Rumours of a foldable Motorola Razr phone was first surfaced earlier this year, after a report in The Wall Streer Journal. Since then, on a number of occasions, Motorola has admitted that it is working on a foldable phone. The exact release date of a foldable phone hasn’t been out just yet.