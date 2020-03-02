Motorola’s Razr foldable smartphone coming to India on March 16

Motorola Razr looks just like a regular smartphone when it’s open and it’s more pocketable when closed. Motorola Razr looks just like a regular smartphone when it’s open and it’s more pocketable when closed.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is bringing the Razr foldable smartphone to India on March 16. The company was initially targeting the first week of March to launch the resurrected Razr, but the device got delayed due to unknown reasons. This will be the third foldable phone to hit the Indian market, the first and second being the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy — both made by Samsung.

The Razr 2.0 is a new version of the iconic Razr flip phone. The phone has a full touch screen, but still folds in half like the original Razr. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the idea of the Motorola Razr is slightly different. It looks just like a regular smartphone when it’s open and it’s more pocketable when closed.

So when the phone is closed, the exterior screen has a 2.7-inch colour display that can show notifications, call alerts and text messages. You can also talk to Google Assistant even without opening the device. But, the breath of the Razr is a 6.2-inch foldable screen made of polymer and a “zero-gap” hinge that allows the phone to be “completely flush with no gap.”

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

But the problem with the Motorola Razr, as many reviewers found in their reviews, is the underwhelming specifications. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor instead of the newest Snapdragon processor. The device features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and no expandable storage. Surprisingly, the Razr includes a single 16MP shooter and that too its performance appears to be ordinary.

Motorola Razr will have a tough time competing against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which is getting rave reviews. Unlike the Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip’s foldable screen is made of ultra-thin glass and its specifications are also superior. Plus, the Galaxy Z Flip costs $100 cheaper than the Razr, which retails for $1500 in the US. In India, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip for Rs 1,09,999.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd