Motorola’s first triple rear camera phone leaked in images, 360-degree video

Motorola’s first triple rear camera smartphone dubbed as Moto G8 has been leaked online. Tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Pricebaba put out 5K image renders as well as 360-degree video of the phone, which will likely be the successor to Moto G7.

The name of the upcoming phone has not been confirmed as of now, and it could launch as a variant ‘Plus’ variant of Motorola One Vision, which is expected to be made official soon. This is speculated as the phone resembles the upcoming Motorola One Vision, and not Moto G-series, a lot in terms of design.

The Motorola phone will have a punch-hole display with thin bezels on the sides as well as a thin chin. The display size could be 6.2-inches. The front camera will be included in the punch hole on the top left side of the display. The phone is said to measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 9.1mm.

Motorola is said to use three 12MP cameras at the back, which will be aligned vertically on the left along with dual LED flash. Fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the Motorola logo at the back. The phone will support a micro-USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

We will have to wait for an official launch to know more, though it seems unlikely that the phone will be called Moto G8 given Moto G7 was just launched in February this year and it seems too soon to unveil its successor.

Meanwhile, leaked specifications of Motorola One Vision are an extra tall 21:9 display, 48MP rear camera, Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor, and 3GB RAM/4GB RAM. The phone is rumoured to feature a punch hole display and dual rear camera setup. It will likely be launched as an Android One device and run Android 9.0 Pie.