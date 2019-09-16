Motorola TV series, Moto E6s announced: Price, specifications

Motorola has launched a new budget device Moto E6s at an event in New Delhi alongside a new range of Motorola TVs. The phone is priced at Rs 7,999 whereas the TVs are priced from Rs 13,999 to Rs 64,999.

The highlights of the Moto E6s include 13MP+2MP dual rear camera, 6.1-inch HD+ display, and MediaTek Helio P22 processor and the highlights of the Motorola TVs include a soundbar at the bottom, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Sound. The sale of Moto E6s will start from September 23 via Flipkart and the Motorola TVs will go on sale starting September 29.

Moto E6s: Specifications

The Moto E6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD IPS display with 1560×720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a U-shaped notch on top. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Moto E6s sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP and the front camera on the device is an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is removable along with the back cover. The Moto E6s will be available in two colours– Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry

The fingerprint sensor on the device is mounted on the back and the Moto E6s also supports the face-unlock feature. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box and it runs the stock version of the Android 9 Pie. Motorola claims that users can play PUBG Mobile (not the lite version) on the Moto E6s.

Motorola TVs: All you need to know

Flipkart launched a total of six Motorola TVs at the launch event. The 32-inch HDR TV costs Rs 13,999. the 43-inch FHD TV costs Rs 24,999, the 43-inch UHD (4K) TV costs Rs 29,999, the 50-inch UHD TV costs Rs 33,999, the 55-inch UHD TV costs Rs 39,999, and the 65-inch UHD TV costs Rs 64,999.

All the Motorola smart TVs run on Android 9 TV operating system and have a dedicated soundbar. The Motorola TVs sport LG IPS panel and come with Autotunex technology to optimise the viewing experience. Flipkart says the Dolby Vision in the TVs ensures there is no colour wash.

Motorola TVs feature Blazex processor for performance and the 4K models come with MEMC technology for lag-free screen shift and gaming experience. The 4K TVs have 16GB of internal storage whereas the other two TVs have 8GB of internal storage.

The TVs come with different Mali GPUs based on their price and size, however, all the model come with a wireless Bluetooth gamepad in the box. All TVs have been made in India.