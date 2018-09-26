Motorola to start testing Android 9.0 Pie for Motorola One Power by mid-October

Android 9.0 Pie update will add gesture-based navigation, expanded accent colour customisations, and much more to the Motorola One Power. Android 9.0 Pie update will add gesture-based navigation, expanded accent colour customisations, and much more to the Motorola One Power.

Motorola recently launched the Motorola One Power smartphone under Google’s Android One program in India. The device is priced at Rs 15,999 and will go on sale starting October 5 exclusively on Flipkart. The company’s product manager, Abhishek Kumar told Beebom, at the product launch event that they will start test registrations for Android 9.0 Pie by mid-October.

The report further stated, Motorola is currently testing Android 9.0 Pie on the Motorola One Power. The UI is extremely similar to the Pixel smartphones. Motorola also told indianexpress.com that they are planning to roll out the stable build of Android 9.0 Pie to the Motorola One Power by the end of this year.

Android 9.0 Pie update will add gesture-based navigation, expanded accent colour customisations, and more feature for the phone. Adaptive Battery technology, which learns a customer’s usage pattern for the phone to optimise battery life will also be part of the Android Pie update.

Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery.

Motorola One Power sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device features a 12MP camera sensor for taking selfies.

