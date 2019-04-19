Motorola to release four new Motorola One smartphones soon

Motorola showcased its One series of smartphones, which included the Motorola One and One Power at the MWC convention last year. The company is now apparently working on four new smartphones under its One lineup, which it might release later this year.

According to a tweet made by the tipster Evan Blass, the four devices will be named Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action. He didn’t put up any specifications or images of the devices.

Motorola One and Motorola One Power are already available globally, and it would be odd that Motorola plans to keep the names of their successors as the same. Blass also posted another tweet, stating Motorola One U2, with a song from U2 linked below, indicating that this could be the name for one of the variants.

Motorola One lineup of smartphones is a part of Google’s Android One initiative. Under this initiative, smartphones run a stock build of Android and come with guaranteed Android version updates for two years and security patch updates for three years.

We recently saw the upcoming Motorola One Vision show up on Google’s ARCore website, which confirms that the device will come with a number of Augmented Reality (AR) features. According to earlier leaks and reports, Motorola One Vision will sport a 21:9 aspect ratio display. It will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB internal storage. The device will feature a 48MP camera setup on the back.

Motorola One

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Action — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 17, 2019

Motorola One U2 https://t.co/bbS6Gh9QZP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 17, 2019

In another leak, we got to see an image of the upcoming P40 Play surface online. According to the leak, the device will sport a 5.6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a dual camera on the back. It will feature a waterdrop style notched display instead of the rectangular notch we saw on the Motorola One.