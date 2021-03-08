Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India launch on March 9

Motorola is set to launch Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 in India On March 9. The Lenovo-owned company announced the arrival of the new budget smartphones last week. They will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart. There is a microsite for the upcoming launches as well revealing few specifications of the device.

Motorola unveiled Moto G10 and Moto G30 in China in February 2021. The Moto G10 Power launching in India is expected to be the rebranded verison of Moto G10 launched in China. Both the Moto G10 and Moto G30 were launched at a starting price of 149.99 Euros (Rs 13,000 approximately) and 179.99 Euros (Rs 15,600) respectively. It will be interesting to see the pricing of the two devices especially after the launch of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series last week.

The company has already revealed some information about the two phones ahead of the launch. The Moto G30 has a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution has not been revealed but the China release had a Full HD+ IPS display. There is a quad-camera setup on the back with 64MP primary camera. Other expected specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage backed by 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging.

Motorola has also confirmed that the phones will run on Android 11 out of the box. The company promises a bloatware-free clean near-stock Android experience with its new launches. Also, they will have Thinkshield for Advanced Security.

On the other hand, Moto G10 Power has been touted as a big battery phone. It will have a 6,000 mAh battery compared to the 5,000 battery on the Chinese variant of Moto G10. Motorola claims that its battery can last up to 190 hours of music streaming, 23 hours of watching videos and 20 hours of web browsing. The camera setup of the phone is expected to be similar with the exception of 48MP primary camera. It is expected to have a 6.5-inch HD+ display and sport Snapdragon 460 processor under the hood.