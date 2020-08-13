Motorola teases launch event for Sep 9: Is the Razr 5G coming?

The original Moto Razr was launched earlier this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Motorola is teasing a new smartphone launch for September 9. The invite sent by Motorola to The Verge strongly suggests the launch of the second-generation Moto Razr foldable smartphone. Rumours and leaks have already pointed at an improved version of the Moto Razr, which will be pitted against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

According to the grapevine, the 5G-enabled Moto Razr will boast a larger 6.2-inch screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, an improved 48MP camera, 20MP selfie shooter, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 2,845mAh battery, and an unchanged 2.7-inch external display.

The original foldable Moto Razr was hyped for its form factor and nostalgia, but the device couldn’t manage to live up expectations. In fact, a little over a week of use, reviewers started complaining about the failure of the foldable screen. But the damage was already done. The phone was also panned for its exuberant pricing and mediocre performance.

To add to the phone’s woes, the Moto Razr was overshadowed by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. Not only the phone was priced lower than that of the Razr, but it also had a foldable glass screen. The Galaxy Z Flip felt much sturdier than the Moto Razr, and that helped Samsung gain a strong footing in the super-premium smartphone segment. That $1500 price was just too high for the Moto Razr.

The launch of the second-generation Moto Razr should help Motorola to forget the lacklustre launch of the classic flip phone. Motorola desperately needs a high-profile device that helps bring the brand back in the limelight. But the competition in the super high-end space is going to get tougher in the coming days. Samsung has already announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and soon the company will formally launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Then, of course, Microsoft now has the Surface Duo, a super-thin, dual-screen, $1399 phone.

