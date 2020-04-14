Motorola teases its next generation of flagship smartphone

Motorola’s rumoured Edge Plus will likely have the waterfall display that curves at both edges of the phone. (Image of Moto Macro for representation) Motorola’s rumoured Edge Plus will likely have the waterfall display that curves at both edges of the phone. (Image of Moto Macro for representation)

After a long gap, Motorola is finally returning to the mainstream flagship smartphone market. Through an official teaser video on Twitter, the company has confirmed that it will host an online event on April 22 where the company will launch its next generation of flagship smartphone series.

The Lenovo-owned brand did not provide details on what it would launch next week. But the six-minute teaser clip indicates that the firm’s next high-profile smartphone will feature a curved screen. Samsung and Huawei flagship smartphones usually feature curved screens, meaning Motorola could be preparing to release a phone that could rival the competition.

There is a strong rumour that suggests that Motorola’s next flagship will be called the Edge Plus. The new phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 2340x1080p display with a 90Hz display and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The device will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery. The phone will support 5G networks.

The brand Motorola is the midst of transformation. Earlier this year, Motorola launched a high-end foldable Razr phone. Although the Razr helped Motorola hog the limelight, the device isn’t exactly mainstream. The company desperately needs a high-end flagship phone that can compete with the likes of Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11. The Edge Plus will bring Motorola back into the mainstream smartphone market.

It's arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

However, it’s not going to be easy for Motorola to generate consumer excitement. Motorola’s previous phones in recent years have failed, leading to stalled sales. On top of it, Motorola lost the smartphone war in India — the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

The comeback of Motorola into the premium smartphone market is long-awaited. It will be interesting to see what Motorola has in store.

