Motorola starts rolling out Android Pie update for Motorola One, Motorola One Power globally

Motorola has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update to its recently launched smartphones, Motorola One and Motorola One Power. The Motorola One Power is available exclusively in India, whereas the Motorola One is currently available in Europe, Latin America, Asia and US. The company did announce that both the devices will be getting Android Pie and Q along with three years of security updates.

Motorola has made the release notes on its official website for Motorola One and Motorola One Power Android 9.0 Pie update. The company has also set up an upgrade page, where it lists the time update schedules for different carriers and markets. The Motorola One Power has already received Android 9.0 Pie update in India.

The Motorola One is priced at $300 (approximately Rs 21,000) and the Motorola One Power is priced at Rs 15,999.

To install the update users will have to go into their smartphone’s settings panel, where they have to open the ‘System’ tab and click on ‘System updates’. The device will then find the update, and bring up all of the update details for you to read and understand, after which you can press download and install. If the update doesn’t show up don’t worry, Motorola is rolling it out in phases to avoid network congestion.

According to the release notes page for Motorola One, Android Pie will add navigation gestures, adaptive battery feature, adaptive brightness, an improved Do Not Disturb mode, revamped split screen, November Android security patch and much more.

For Motorola One Power the company states that this update will add dual VoLTE feature and camera improvements in addition to all of Android 9.0 Pie improvements.