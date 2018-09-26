Motorola starts rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update to Moto G5, G5 Plus

Motorola skipped the planned Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus last year. Motorola skipped the planned Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus last year.

Motorola has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo to its Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones in India, Brazil and Mexico. The update is accompanied with Android’s August security patch and a list of stability improvements. Both the devices initially launched running Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The company scrapped the earlier planned Android 8.0 Oreo update for both the smartphones for unknown reasons last year.

Key features of the Android 8.1 Oreo update include an all-new settings menu, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode support, text autofill, notification dots, Smart Text Selection, and many more features. Additionally, the update brings new battery optimisations, Bluetooth and stability improvements. The update is 1.2GB in size for both the smartphones.

To check if your Moto G5 or Moto G5 Plus have received the update, you will be required to go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. If the update is present, you can simply press download and update.

Moto G5 sports a 5-inch full HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Moto G5 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 and a 5MP front camera. All of this is backed by a 2,800mAh battery.

Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch FHD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The device features a 12MP Dual Pixel camera with a f/1.7 aperture along with a 5MP front camera for selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

