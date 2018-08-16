Motorola reveals list of smartphones, which will get Android 9.0 Pie update

Motorola has confirmed it will start to roll out Android 9.0 Pie update to its smartphones this fall. Motorola has confirmed it will start to roll out Android 9.0 Pie update to its smartphones this fall.

Google recently released the latest iteration of its mobile operating system, Android 9.0 Pie. The operating system made its debut on Google’s own Pixel devices and was soon followed by the Essential PH-1. Now, Motorola is the latest company to release the list of their devices that will receive the Android 9.0 Pie update.

The list of devices released by Motorola which will get the Android Pie 9.0 update are: Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus. The company has confirmed in a blog post on their official website that these devices will start receiving system updates for Android 9.0 Pie this fall. However, there’s no official date for when the update will be release.

Motorola has said that the update will bring battery optimisations, a new revamped split-screen multitasking experience, a redesigned settings panel, new quick settings, new intuitive navigation and recent apps view, and an easier way to manage notifications.

HTC, Sony, and OnePlus have also released lists of their smartphones that will be receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update. HTC’s list includes the HTC U12+, HTC U11+, HTC U11, and the HTC U11 Life. Sony will be updating its Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and the Xperia XZ Premium.

Whereas, all the OnePlus smartphones from the OnePlus 3 will be receiving the new software update. OnePlus 6 is also part of the Android P beta program. HMD Global has also confirmed Android Pie 9.0 update for most of its line up, including Nokia 3, 5, 6, Nokia 8, Nokia 7 Plus and others.

