Motorola Razr with flexible display to make a comeback by end of 2019

The iconic Motorola Razr flip phone with is said to make a comeback with a flexible display before the end of this year, as per a CNET report, which quoted a person close to the company. The site previously reported that Razr (2019) could launch in February this year, which clearly did not happen. However, the delay could mean Motorola is the company wants to make sure its foldable phone works without any issues when it hits the market, unlike Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Advertising

Motorola Razr (2019) will join the like of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. However, unlike the latter two phones, which fold inwards, the Razr could fold vertically. As per a separate report by Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital, Motorola’s folding phone could be unveiled sometime between December 2019 and January 2020 in Europe, following a launch in the US.

Motorola filed a patent at the US Patent Office for its foldable phone in 2017. The flip phone gets a large foldable screen with a hinge in its middle, which will allow the phone to open vertically like a flip phone. The patent suggests that the back of the handset will sport rear camera along with a fingerprint scanner.

Based on the patent images of the phone, designer Sarang Sheth (via Yanko Design) created Motorola Razr (2019) concept renders, which hint at a more squarish design than its predecessor when folded. The flexible display will run all the way from the top to the bottom and the foldable screen is said to have an aspect ratio of 19:8. A notch will also be there.

Advertising

Earlier this year, Motorola Razr along with One Vision received Bluetooth 5.0 certification as the phones were spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG)’s launch studio platform. Motorola Razr has been listed with model number XT-2001. While One Vision has already been launched, we expect the company to unveil Razr (2019) soon as well.

We will have to wait for an official announcement to know more, though a Wall Street Journal report claimed it will be a “high-end” device. Lenovo could manufacture 200,000 units of the 2019 Motorola Razr. The report added that the handset could go on sale as a Verizon exclusive in the US at a price of $1500 (or approx Rs 1,07,439).