Toggle Menu Sections
Motorola’s foldable Razr 2019, One Vision receive Bluetooth certificationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/motorola-razr-one-vision-spotted-in-bluetooth-sig-5678666/

Motorola’s foldable Razr 2019, One Vision receive Bluetooth certification

Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable smartphone and One Vision have spotted in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG)'s launch studio platform.

Motorola foldable Razr, Moto Razr foldable phone, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorla foldable phone 2019, Moto Razr 2019 foldable phone, Motorola Razr 2019 release date, Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Vision release date
A document filed on the Bluetooth launch studio platform confirms a Motorola Razr phone with model number XT-2001 is headed to Verizon. (Concept Image credit: Yanko Design)

Motorola’s upcoming Razr foldable smartphone and One Vision have spotted in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG)’s launch studio platform. While the Motorola Razr appears to be a foldable phone that has been rumoured for months, the One Vision is likely to be the successor to the Motorola One.

A document filed on the Bluetooth launch studio platform confirms a Motorola Razr phone with model number XT-2001 is headed to Verizon. The so-called foldable phone supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that Motorola plans to revive the Razr brand with the launch of a foldable phone. The report claimed that the company will produce 200,000 units of the device, meaning the phone will be limited in supply. It will be a Verizon exclusive with a price tag of $1500 (or approx Rs 104,433), according to a WSJ report.

It was reported that the phone could launch in the same month but that did not happen. Motorola, however, did later confirm it will launch a foldable phone soon without disclosing the launch time frame. Based on a patent filed by Motorola, the 2019 Razr will have a clamshell design with a foldable display and the outer casing will have a secondary screen complete with a fingerprint scanner. The next-generation Razr smartphone is believed to be code-named “Voyager”.

Advertising

Also read: Motorola’s foldable Moto Razr to be powered by Snapdragon 710 processor

Other than the 2019 Motorola Razr, the company is also preparing to launch a sequel to the Motorola One and Motorola One Power. Dubbed Motorola One Vision, the device has been spotted at Bluetooth launch studio. The Android One-branded device, which is rumoured to launch soon, will apparently feature a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samsung claims it sold 2 million units of Galaxy A-series smartphones in 40 days
2 Samsung Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy A70: What are the key differences?
3 OnePlus 7 launch date to be revealed tomorrow, hints CEO Pete Lau