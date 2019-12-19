Motorola Razr is ‘Made in India’ and could be relatively cheaper in India

Motorola Razr coming to India very soon Motorola Razr coming to India very soon

Motorola Razr launched in the US last month and is now heading to the Indian market. The Lenovo sub-brand has already started teasing the India launch of the Motorola Razr via its official social media platform like Twitter. One of the interesting aspects about the Motorola Razr is its folding screen design. But for Indian consumers it is going to be the price of the Motorola Razr. Why? Well, it is because the Motorola Razr is ‘Made in India’.

Several international publications have posted unboxing video of Motorola Razr showing the design of the phone and how it operates. In addition to these things, some of the videos have revealed a very important information about Motorola Razr that will be crucial when the smartphone launches in India in the upcoming weeks. It is the fact that the Motorola Razr is ‘Made in India’. This means that the folding screen smartphone from Motorola will cheaper in India when compared to the US.

In the US, the 2019 version of the iconic Moto Razr is available at $1500, which roughly translates to Rs 1,06,700. Previously, it was rumoured that the India price of the Motorola Razr will be at par with the US pricing. But that will possibly not happen anymore. Now that it is revealed that the Motorola Razr is a Made in India product, it is clear that the phone will be priced cheaper in India when compared to other markets, because of no import duties and taxes.

Smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, HMD Global and others already assemble most of their smartphones and also accessories in India, which has helped the companies set lower price for their products in the country compared to other markets. Apple recently started assembling the iPhone XR in India. The iPhone XR was previously available at a starting price of Rs. 76,900 in India but after Apple started assembling the phone in the country the price dropped. The iPhone XR is currently selling at Rs. 49,900.

We will need to wait for some more time to know how Motorola prices the Made in India Razr in India.

