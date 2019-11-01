Motorola RAZR leaked images give a better look at device

Motorola is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone, dubbed Motorola Razr on November 13 at an event being held in Los Angeles. Now, new images of the device have been leaked by Evan Blass and a Dutch website Mobielkopen. The phone folds vertically and sports Red and Black colour finishes.

When folded it looks just like an ordinary Moto Razr V3. Apart from the larger foldable display, it also consists of a small screen placed on top of the fold, which shows notifications, reminders, videos and more. The camera sensor is placed just below the smaller display.

In one of the leaked images also showcase a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Overall, the device reminds us of the older Moto Razr V3, which was launched back in 2004. However, it is a bit more on the squarer side rather than a rectangle.

According to earlier reports, the upcoming Motorola Razr will sport a 6.2-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 2142×876 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 2,730mAh battery.

Back in January, we got to see a WIPO listing that showcased the design of the new foldable phone. It featured a similar hinge mechanism and chin as the iconic Motorola Razr.

It has also been reported that the device will be priced around $1,500 (approximately Rs 1,06,000).