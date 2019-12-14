Motorola Razr coming to India ‘soon’, company reveals

Motorola Razr coming to India soon Motorola Razr coming to India soon

Motorola Razr was launched in the US on November 14. Soon after the smartphone was announced, Motorola India teased that the Razr will head to India. However, at that time the company didn’t reveal when the foldable phone will arrive in the country. On Friday, Motorola India took to Twitter to announce the coming of Motorola Razr. The company said, “The iconic #motorolarazr that’s built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India.”

The India launch date of the Motorola Razr is yet to be revealed by the company. However, now that Motorola has said that the Razr will launch in the country soon, we can possibly expect it to hit the Indian market in a month or so.

In the US, the refreshed version of the iconic Motorola Razr was launched at $ 1500. The company is yet to reveal the India price of the Razr but it is believed to be close to the price in the US.

Motorola Razr specifications

The Motorola Razr comes with two screens. One in the inside, one on the outside. The main screen of the Motorola Razr measures 6.2-inches and uses a pOLED panel. The phone folds into the half and the screen outside the Razr uses a 2.7-inch gOLED panel that shows quick notifications to the users. The smaller screen has a resolution of 600 x 800p and 4:3 aspect ratio, while the main screen has an HD resolution of 2142 x 876p and 21:9 Cinemavision.

As far as the camera is concerned, on the outside or the Quick View display of the Motorola Razr includes a 16MP camera. Inside, the phone there’s a 5MP camera. Unfortunately, the Motorola Razr doesn’t come with a flagship processor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It includes a small 2510mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Motorola company claims that the battery can last one full day on a single charge.

The Motorola Razr is already available for registration in India. Interested consumers can head to the Motorola India website, enter some personal details like name and email and register themselves to get information about the Motorola Razr’s availability. On registering, buyers will be alerted when the phone is available in the country.

