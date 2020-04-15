Motorola Razr India launch date now delayed to May 6, as lockdown extends

Motorola Razr launch date has been delayed. Motorola Razr launch date has been delayed.

Motorola Razr, the flexible flip phone, which was scheduled to launch in India on April 15, is delayed further in view of the extended lockdown. The phone will now go on sale on May 6. The Prime Minister announced that the lockdown would be extended till May 3 in India; though some concessions will come into place from April 20, these are limited to certain industries.

In a statement, Motorola said, “Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6th 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15th April, 2020). We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted.”

Motorola Razr is not the only delayed launch in India thanks to the lockdown. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro do not have a timeline for the India launch just yet, though the phones have been announced for the market. The Amazon India page for both phones is also live. Xiaomi has also delayed the launch of its flagship Mi 10 smartphone in the market, which was scheduled for March 31. The company has not revealed when the phone will launch, but given the extended lockdown, it would be safe to say this will take place in May.

Motorola Razr: Specifications, Price in India

The Motorola Razr will sport a price tag of Rs 1,24,999. The Razr has a 6.2-inches display when unfolded, which is a plastic pOLED screen with an HD resolution. The screen resolution is 2142 x 876p and the aspect ratio is 21:9. The outer display of the Razr is 2.7-inches gOLED at 600 x 800p and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The phone also supports only eSIM, so a user will have to be on the Airtel or Jio network, which currently offer eSIM support.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The phone also runs the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery size is 2510 mAh. It has a single 16MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, which can be used for the rear photos and selfies. The phone runs stock Android, but this is still on Android Pie or Android 9, which is now two years old.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd