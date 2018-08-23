Motorola Razr could make a comeback with foldable screen, hints patent

Motorola Razr could be making a comeback in a new avatar. Motorola Razr could be making a comeback in a new avatar.

Motorola Razr could be making a comeback in a new avatar. A patent application at the US Patent Office, first spotted by Dutch site MobielKopen, shows that the company is considering to make a foldable smartphone in the near future. The handset is said to be a flip phone, with a large foldable screen.

As per a patent, the foldable phone appears to have a hinge in its middle, when it’s closed. The hinge will allow the phone to open like a flip phone, while the back of the handset appears to have a rear camera along with a fingerprint scanner. The Lenovo-owned company applied for the patent back in 2017, but now it has been made public. TechRadar had previously reported that Motorola could be working on a revamped version of the iconic Moto Razr.

Also read: Oppo Find X Review: The pop-camera is unique, but design is the king here

A lot of smartphone manufacturers have been working on a foldable phone, including Samsung, Apple, and Huawei. Earlier this year, Apple received a patent for a phone that folds into the half. The South Korean major Samsung has also indicated that it plans to launch a foldable phone, likely to be called the Galaxy X. Evidently, Samsung is keen to launch its foldable phone as early as 2019, Even the Chinese company Huawei has plans to launch a phone with a bendable design. The device is reportedly going to launch either towards the end of 2018 or early next year.

Also read: Apple iPhone 6.1-inch variant could succeed iPhone SE with A10 chipset, notched display

Foldable phones are going to be the next big thing in the smartphone market. Till now, no company has managed to showcase a foldable phone. Of course, patents are by no confirmation that the foldable technology is ready, but they do indicate that manufacturers are at least trying to working on the new design language.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd