Motorola Razr could be coming back as foldable phone in 2019: Report

The Motorola Razr was an iconic flip phone back in the day before the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy series took over the smartphone world. Now, it is being reported that the Motorola Razr will make a come back, but as foldable phone with price close to $1500.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the Motorola Razr could launch as early as February 2019 with the foldable display, though the device is still being tested.

The report adds that the phone will be exclusive to the Verizon network in the US, which indicates the phone could be limited to the US market when it first launches.

The WSJ report does not mention anything about screen size, specifications or features for the new foldable Motorola Razr. However, it looks like Lenovo, which owns Motorola, has ambitious plans for the new Razr and is planning to manufacture over 200,000 units of the new device.

Of course, the company will be hoping to cash in on the nostalgia around the Motorola Razr brand, though this time around the new version is considerably more expensive if it starts at $1500.

Still, Motorola Razr will have to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy F or the Galaxy Foldable phone, which could also be revealed in February.

Samsung has itself confirmed that the company plans to manufacture around 1 million units of the Galaxy F foldable phone, which could cost as high as $1700. Reports have also indicated the new Galaxy F could be revealed along with the Galaxy S10 series on February 20.

Samsung’s Galaxy F will likely have two batteries at the back, and a foldable screen, which can be divided into two. The device will also be powered by the latest processor from Qualcomm, which is the Snapdragon 855.

The Lenovo Motorola Razr will also have other rivals in the foldable phone department, not just Samsung. China’s Huawei also has plans of releasing a foldable phone in 2019. LG is also working on foldable phones and has trademarked names like Flex, Foldi and Duplex. Oppo plans to reveal more details about a foldable phone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

Analysts have predicted that foldable phones will be more common going forward with prices going down, though when the technology first arrives, expect most phones to cost more than $1500.