Motorola announces new Razr 5G with better features at $1,399.99

Motorola Razr 5G goes official

Motorola brings an updated version to last year’s Razr in select markets. The new Razr comes with 5G support which wasn’t the case with the first generation Motorola Razr. The new Motorola Razr is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s no expandable card slot. The design strategy of the new Razr is similar to the previous generation with few refinements in some areas.

Motorola Razr 5G price

The sole Motorola Razr variant is priced at $1,399.99 which translates to around Rs 1.2 lakh. The flip device is currently launched in the United States and in select European markets. For now, there are no details on whether the new Razr will make its way to the Indian market or not. The previous generation Razr is available in the country at Rs 1,24,999 on Flipkart. Few reports suggest that the new Razr will make it to more regions in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America in autumn.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

The new Razr is an upgraded version to the previous generation Razr in many aspects. The 5G edition comes packed with a 6.2-inch plastic OLED main display with a tiny 2.7-inch glass OLED secondary screen with a screen resolution of 600×800 pixels and 4:3 aspect ratio. The screen on the front shows notifications and allows users to respond to messages and more without flip opening the phone. The main screen offer resolution of 2,142×876 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The new Razr sports an updated hinge design that offers a zero-gap closure and protects the foldable display. The flip phone is claimed to withstand up to 200,000 flips.

The flip phone comes with a 48MP primary camera that uses Quad Pixel technology that offers better low-light sensitivity. The camera also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and laser autofocus technology. The primary camera is placed on top of the secondary screen and can be used as a selfie camera when folded. The Razr also comes with several camera modes including Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and more.

On the front, the Razr comes with a 20MP image sensor placed inside a notch above the primary foldable screen. Both 48MP and 20MP sensor supports full-HD video capture at 60fps or 30fps, slow-motion full-HD video at 120fps, and slow-motion HD video at 240fps.

Motorola Razr 5G phone runs on Android 10 with My UX on top. It is backed by a 2800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. The company claims that the phone can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.