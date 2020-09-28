Motorola starts teasing Razr 5G launch in India; here’s everything you need to know

Motorola Razr 5G was launched globally on September 9 priced at $1,399 (approximately Rs 1,03,000) for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. (Image: Motorola)

Motorola India has started teasing the launch of its Razr 5G smartphone in India. It has put up a teaser video on its social media handles showcasing the Razr 5G. Apart from the phone, the video also hints at the launch of a number of smart home appliances including a front-loading washing machine, a double-door refrigerator, a smart TV and a split air conditioner. The video teaser is ended with a coming soon splash screen.

The company has also set up a microsite for people to register interest for the India launch of the Razr 5G. The website requires interested individuals to put up their personal details so that it can keep them up to date. Reports suggest that the device might launch in India in October.

Imagine the farthest that technology could go today and then, some more. That’s Motorola. Going beyond the ordinary to give you the extraordinary. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uxITyYe74t — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 27, 2020

To recall, Motorola Razr 5G was launched globally on September 9 priced at $1,399 (approximately Rs 1,03,000) for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device was made available in Blush Gold, Polished Graphite and Liquid Mercury colour options. It is expected to be launched in a similar price bracket in India.

Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications

Motorola Razr 5G sports a 6.2-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2142×876 pixels on the inside, on the outer shell the device sports a 2.7-inch OLED secondary display to show users notifications, selfie previews, navigation directions and more. The company claims that the device can withstand up to 200,000 flips.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system, with a promised update to Android 11 in the future. All of this is backed by a 2,800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging.

The device features a single 48MP sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with laser autofocus technology. On the front, inside of the fold, it features a 20MP sensor with support for full HD video recording at 60fps.

