Motorola Razr 2022 launched in China: Check price, specs and other details

Motorola cancelled the Razr 2022 launch event earlier this month amidst Chinese geopolitical tensions. After a revised date was set for August 11, the phone has now been launched in China. It brings an improved display, new cameras and a powerful chipset.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Moto Razr 2022, the third iteration of the device.

Motorola Razr 2022 Price and Specifications

Just like its predecessor, the Moto Razr 2022 gets a 6.7-inch main inner OLED display. This panel supports HDR10+ and comes with 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a new hinge design helping this panel fold in half when you fold the clamshell phone.

There is also a punch-hole design this time for a 32MP front camera in the main screen, accessible when the phone is opened. The external, meanwhile, display is the same 2.7-inch 60Hz OLED panel.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, making it the first in the Razr series to come out of the Snapdragon 7-series bucket to the 8-series. There’s also a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP secondary ultrawide sensor.

All of this is backed by a 3500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other specifications and features include Motorola’s own MyUI 4.0 skin with Android 12 underneath, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, DC dimming and support for RAW photography.

When folded, The Razr 2022 will be 16.99mm thick but opening the inner display will reduce the thickness to 7.62mm. It will also weigh 198 grams.

You can currently pre-order the phone in China from the company’s website, with prices starting at CNY 5999 (about Rs 70,884). Motorola is yet to confirm international availability of the device, so we can’t be sure if you’ll be able to pick one up in India as of now.