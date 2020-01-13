Motorola Razr (2019) retail box, ‘Made in India’ branding revealed in images

Motorola Razr (2019) is the company’s 2019 version of the iconic Moto Razr foldable phone and it is available in the US at 00, which roughly Rs 1,06,700 on conversion.

Motorola Razr (2019) is expected to launch in India and China soon after it was unveiled in the US last year. Ahead of its official debut, Chinese publication called IT Home has shared photos of retail box of the Motorola Razr (2019) that will be announced in China, which reveals key specifications.

According to IT Home, the pictures were shared by the general manager of Lenovo’s mobile phone business in China Jin Ge. Perhaps, what’s most noticeable is that the Motorola Razr (2019) box is rectangular, instead of typical rectangular box packaging that we see for most smartphones.

Further, it reveals Motorola Razr (2019) with model number ‘XT2000-2 moto razr’ and black colour variant. It comes with 6GB RAM+128GB. There’s also ‘Made in India’ branding, something that was revealed in unboxing videos of Motorola Razr by international publications as well.

Motorola Razr (2019) is the company’s 2019 version of the iconic Moto Razr foldable phone and it is available in the US at $1500, which roughly Rs 1,06,700 on conversion. It was initially expected the smartphone will cost around the same in India as well. However, ‘Made in India’ branding for Motorola Razr (2019) could hint at a cheaper India price when it launches in the market,

To give a perspective, assembling smartphones in India has helped manufacturers like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, HMD Global and others to sell its products at a lower price in the country compared to other markets. For instance, Apple iPhone XR can be bought at Rs 49,900 after it started assembling in India, compared to a starting price of Rs. 76,900 previously.

Motorola Razr (2019) is expected to launch in India soon, though the company didn’t reveal an exact date when the foldable phone will arrive in the country. Motorola India took to Twitter to announce the coming of Motorola Razr. “The iconic #motorolarazr that’s built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India,” the company said in a tweet.

