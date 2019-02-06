Motorola Razr (2019) concept renders reveal a beautiful device

We all know that the iconic Motorola Razr is reportedly coming back as a high-end, premium smartphone with a flexible display. However, we still don’t have any idea about the design language, or how it would probably look like. With that being said, designer Sarang Sheth (via Yanko Design) has created Motorola Razr (2019) concept renders, based on the patent images of the phone.

Advertising

The new renders suggest that the 2019 Motorola Razr will have a more squarish design than its predecessor when folded. Opening the device reveals a flexible display that runs all the way from the top to the bottom; it is said that the foldable screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:8. A notch is also present, just above the screen.

The upper-half of the rear shell has a single camera and a secondary screen, though we still don’t know whether it supports touch or not. The logic behind having a secondary display is to allow users to notify alerts. The original Motorola Razr also featured a secondary smaller screen on the outside. The volume buttons and a power button cannot be seen in these 3D renders.

Not much is known about the all-new Motorola Razr, but the Wall Street Journal report describes it as a “high-end” device. Motorola Razr could make its debut as early as February, though the plan “isn’t final or could change.” Lenovo claims to manufacture 200,000 units of the 2019 Motorola Razr.

Advertising

The Journal further said the handset is reportedly tested, but could go on sale as a Verizon exclusive in the US next month. As far as its price is concerned, Motorola’s fancy foldable phone might cost $1500 (or approx Rs 1,07,439).