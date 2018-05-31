Motorola phones now available at Reliance Digital, MyJio stores

Motorola smartphones are now available at Reliance Digital retail outlets as well as MyJio stores. Motorola smartphones are now available at Reliance Digital retail outlets as well as MyJio stores.

Motorola smartphones are now available at Reliance Digital retail outlets as well as MyJio stores. This is part of a partnership between the Lenovo-owned brand and Reliance’s consumer durables and IT retail wing that was announced on Tuesday. Under the partnership, Moto Hubs will be showcased at over 150 Reliance stores, and will feature Motorola’s complete product portfolio.

The first Moto Hub under this partnership was launched at R-City in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. With plans to open more Moto Hubs across Reliance Digital’s network, the partnership highlights its retail ambitions that were seen in its previous tie-ups with Big C and Sangeetha Mobiles. Under the Sangeetha Mobiles partnership, Motorola aims to open Moto Hubs in 475 Sangeetha Mobile outlets covering seven states, that include Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Lenovo-owned Motorola is committed to build over 1,000 hubs in India.

“With this partnership, we aim to provide customers with easy access to Motorola’s premium products across India,” said BV Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India of the tie-up with Reliance Digital.

Motorola is gearing up to launch Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India on June 4. The new Moto G6 series smartphones made debut in Brazil last month alongside Moto G6 Plus. Going by Motorola’s Tweet, it seems unlikely that Moto G6 Plus will be unveiled in India. Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are mid-budget devices that come with 3D glass design and FullView display. Facial recognition for unlocking has been included in addition to fingerprint scanner. The phones are splash-resistant and will Android 8.0 Oreo.

