Motorola reveals list of phones that will get Android 11 update

Motorola has announced the list of phones that will be receiving the Android 11 update. On December 21, in a blog post, Motorola revealed that the rollout for some phones will begin in December, while for others it will continue next year.

Generally, Motorola provides just one major OS update for its entry-level and mid-range phones and two updates for flagship devices. Most of the devices in the list will not be eligible Android 12 update. The new update will include chat bubbles that provide user more control over conversations, easy to access connected devices by just long pressing the power button and more data over permissions to certain apps.

Here’s a list of phones that are set to receive the Android 11 update (including one Lenovo device):

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+

Motorola one 5G

Motorola one action¹

Motorola one fusion

Motorola one fusion+

Motorola one hyper

Motorola one vision

Moto g 5G

Moto g 5G plus

Moto g fast

Moto g power

Moto g pro

Moto g stylus

Moto g9

Moto g9 play

Moto g9 plus

Moto g9 power

Moto g8

Moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

The select few phones in the list that will get the Android 12 update in the future include Motorola Edge+, Moto Razr 5G. On the other hand, Moto Razr will receive its second and last update. Also, Motorola One Vision, which is part of the Android One program will get a second software upgrade as well.

Users of Motorola One Action in the US and Canada will not get the new update as they were not part of the Android one program, the company confirmed.

