Motorola patent reveals foldable Moto Razr with clamshell form factor

A patent filing by Motorola reveals a smartphone with a full-length folding screen and the clamshell form factor. 91 Mobiles (via The Verge) has spotted a patent filing of a Motorola phone with World Intellectual Property Organization (WPTO). Although there’s no mention of the Razr logo anywhere on the device, many believe that this could be the 2019 Moto Razr.

The patent reveals a phone with a tall display with the thick chin. The handset also features a notch at the top of the screen, which is clearly evident in the above image. The central portion of the device, particularly the area around the edges, features hinges on the either sides of the screen.

The design of the 2019 Motorola Razr is rather interesting because it features two halves joined by a hinge. One can also spot a fingerprint scanner, found on the second shell of the phone. The patent also shows a camera and a secondary screen on the back of the device – and the iconic clamshell form factor we all are familiar with.

Just last week, a Wall Street Journal report said that the successor to the iconic Motorola Razr could launch in the market as early as February. In its new avatar, Motorola Razr will be foldable in nature and may cost around $1500 (or approx Rs 1,06,805). Lenovo, which brought Motorola from Google back in 2014, has partnered with Verizon for the foldable phone’s US debut. While key details are missing at the moment, but we do know that Lenovo plans to manufacture 200,000 units of a $1500 foldable phone.