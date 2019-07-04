Motorola P50 could be a rebranded Motorola One Vision, China launch confirmed

Motorola launched its first punch-hole camera smartphone Motorola One Vision in India last month and looks like the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is planning to launch the device under a new name in China. In a Weibo post, Lenovo Group VP, Chang Cheng confirmed that the Motorola P50 will be launched in China this week.

However, not only the design of the Motorola P50 is identical to the Motorola One Vision but its specifications also look the same with 21:9 aspect ratio display, 48MP dual rear camera setup, a 25MP front camera placed in a punch-hole and others.

The blue and brown colour options available for the Motorola P50 also match with the colour options of Motorola One Vision. So, while the company has not confirmed, Motorola P50 looks like a re-branded version of the Motorola One Vision.

Motorola P50 specifications, price

As per Weibo post of the Lenovo VP, Motorola P50 will feature a dual rear camera setup carrying a 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 25MP front camera, a 6.34-inch punch-hole display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 2520×1080 pixels resolution, a USB Type-C port and 128GB internal storage.

Assuming the Motorola P50 is indeed the Motorola One Vision, it will feature an Exynos 9609 processor, a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging, and IP52 certification.

Motorola One Vision was launched for Rs 19,999 in India. So, the China pricing of the Motorola P50 should be around Yuan 1,999.