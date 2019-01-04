Motorola P40 tipped to have Snapdragon 675, 48MP rear camera

Motorola P40 is the company’s upcoming P-series phone, is expected to launch with a punch-hole display, 48MP rear camera. The Android One smartphone will reportedly be available in international markets as well, unlike its predecessor, P30 that was limited to China.

Though an official launch date is unclear at this point, we are seeing more leaks around the phone. Now, Twitter user, Andri Yatim has revealed more details about the P40 in a tweet. He claims that Motorola P40 will run Snapdragon 675, which is also expected for Xiaomi’s Redmi Pro 2.

Motorola P40 is tipped to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display. It will be available with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. The P40 could feature dual rear cameras, a combination of 48MP primary camera and a secondary 5MP camera. The front camera will be 12MP with f/1.8 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras will be backed by Artificial Intelligence.

More details include a 4,132mAh battery and support for Near Field Communication (NFC). The phone is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. A report by 91Mobiles, which also published image renders and 360-degree video of Motorola P40 in partnership with @OnLeaks, claims the P40 will be an Android One device.

The display will be punch-hole with a circular cut out on the top left to include the front camera sensor. The punch hole display was seen on Galaxy A8s, a feature that Samsung calls Infinity-O display. Honor View20 that was launched in China also has a similar display. There will not be a notch and the chin will have the Motorola branding.

Motorola P40 could sport a glass back reflective design with 3D curved edges. A circular fingerprint sensor will be embedded into the Motorola logo at the back. The P40 will have a camera bump. It will measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 mm, though the thickness when one includes the camera bump will be around 10mm.