Motorola P40 image renders show punch hole display, dual cameras

Motorola P40, the successor to P30 launched earlier this year in China, has been leaked in image renders as well as 360-degree video. The renders created by 91Mobiles in partnership with @OnLeaks reveal a punch hole display design as well as dual rear cameras.

Motorola’s 2019 ‘P’ series phone is said be available in international markets as well, unlike its predecessor, which is limited to China. Motorola P40 could launch with Motorola One branding, reports 91Mobiles.

Motorola P40 is expected to sport an in-display hole that will have the front camera, just like Honor View20, Samsung Galaxy A8s, and Huawei Nova 4. Another highlight will be 48MP primary rear camera, though specification of the secondary camera is unclear at this point.

The protruding dual camera setup at the back will be vertically stacked on the left. The dual LED flash unit will be placed below the cameras. Motorola P40 will measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 mm, though the thickness when one includes the camera bump will be around 10mm.

The screen size will be 6.2-inch with a punch hole on top left to include the front camera. The full screen display will not have a notch and the chin will have the Motorola branding. Just like the P30, the Motorola P40 is expected to retain a 3.5mm headset jack.

As for design, Motorola is speculated to go with a glass back reflective design with 3D curved edges. A circular fingerprint sensor will be embedded into the Motorola logo at the back. The phone will also sport Android One branding.

Motorola P30 was launched alongside the flagship Moto Z3 and budget E5 Plus smartphones in China. The P30 has a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a rectangular notch, and dual rear cameras.