Motorola P30 Play with Snapdragon 625 shows up on company’s website

Design wise Motorola P30 Play looks extremely similar to the earlier launched P30 and P30 Note. (Image: MySmartPrice) Design wise Motorola P30 Play looks extremely similar to the earlier launched P30 and P30 Note. (Image: MySmartPrice)

Motorola recently launched two new smartphones, Motorola P30 and P30 Note in China. Now, the company might be looking to expand the new P-series by launching the Motorola P30 Play in the country. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the new Motorola P30 Play was listed on the company’s official China website for a brief time. The listing revealed a few specifications, price, and how the device will look.

Moto P30 Play will come with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage and will be priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 20,000). The device will be made available in two colour options – Ice Jade White and Bright Black. Design wise Motorola P30 Play looks extremely similar to the earlier launched P30 and P30 Note. The availability details are yet unknown.

According to the listing page, the Motorola P30 Play sports a 5.88-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device will be made available in only one configuration – 4GB of RAM along with 64GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

Also Read: Motorola One Power first impressions: Android One device with unique design, massive battery

Coming to the camera specifications, Motorola P30 Play will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 paired with a secondary 2MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the device will feature an 8MP single camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 for taking selfies.

It will run Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd