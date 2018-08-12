Motorola P30, P30 Play, P30 Note could launch in China on August 15

Motorola P30, P30 Play, and P30 Note are rumoured to launch in China on August 15. (Image of Moto X4 for representation) Motorola P30, P30 Play, and P30 Note are rumoured to launch in China on August 15. (Image of Moto X4 for representation)

Motorola is widely anticipated to introduce its flagship model, Moto Z3 in China on August 15. However, the Lenovo-owned brand might unveil three other smartphones if one goes by the listing that reportedly on the company’s Chinese website. As per the leaked images spotted by MySmartPrice, Motorola could bring three new devices under the moniker Moto P30, Moto P30 Play, and P30 Note.

The listing reveals RAM/storage configuration and colour options for each of the device. As per the listing, the supposed Moto P3 Note will come in two RAM/storage options- 4GB RAM/63GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. The phone will likely come in Bright Black colour option. Meanwhile, the Moto P30 Play will come in single RAM/storage option bearing 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available Ice Jade White and Bright Black.

The Moto P30 which is assumed to be the standard edition is seen featuring 64GB and 128GB native storage paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone will come in three colour options- Aurora, Bright Black, and Ice Jade White. Besides the RAM/storage configuration and colour options, the listing does not reveal other specification details. However, it remains to be seen whether Motorola will introduce the reported new Moto P series at the smartphone launch event next week.

Motorola is hosting a launch event in China on August 15 where it is expected to launch its flagship model, the Moto Z3. The new Moto smartphone made its debut in the US on August 3. Moto Z3 comes with an optional 5G Moto Mod which makes it the first smartphone to access 5G network. The splash resistant Moto Z3 features a 6.01-inch Max Vision Full HD+ Super AMOLED notch-free display.

The screen has an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top. It is powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 3,000mAh battery. Alongside, the Moto Z3, Motorola is also expected to unveil the new Android One device, Motorola One Power. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.23-inch Full HD+ notch-style display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to run a Snapdragon 636 processor and be based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

