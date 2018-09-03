Motorola P30 Note with notched display, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Motorola’s P30 Note has a massive 5,000mAh battery and a notched display. Motorola’s P30 Note has a massive 5,000mAh battery and a notched display.

Motorola has launched its P30 Note, the company’s latest smartphone in the ‘P’ series in China. The phone comes with a 6.2-inch notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. The Motorola P30 Note is priced at Yuan 1999 (or approx Rs 20,810) with 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Yuan 2299 (or approx Rs 23,947). The device is available in Mercury black colour, and is already on sale in China.

As of its specifications, Motorola P30 Note sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2246 x 1080) notched display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A microSD slot is also available for memory expansion (up to 256GB).

The Motorola P30 Note is backed by a 5000mAh battery and runs on ZUI 4.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. On the camera front, you will find a dual-camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary snapper and a 5MP secondary shooter. On the front, there’s a 12MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The handset also features a fingerprint scanner on the back and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently announced the Moto One Power with a pure version of Android at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. This is apparently the global version of the Motorola P30 Note, featuring the same 5,000mAh battery and a notched display. Motorola One Power is expected to launch to launch in India in October.

