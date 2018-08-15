Motorola P30 leaked renders reveal iPhone X-like notch, dual rear cameras

Moto P30 is seen with an iPhone X-like notch and this could be the first Motorola smartphone to come with this feature. (Image for representational purpose) Moto P30 is seen with an iPhone X-like notch and this could be the first Motorola smartphone to come with this feature. (Image for representational purpose)

Moto P30, Moto P30 Play, and Moto P30 Note smartphones are expected to launch in soon. The next-generation Motorola devices were recently spotted on the company’s official website in China. Now, Android Pure has put out photos of Moto P30, which it claims are official renders of the phone. Moto P30 is seen with a notch and this could be the first Motorola smartphone to come with this feature.

Moto P30 renders reveal the phone will have thin bezels of the sides and a chin at the bottom with Motorola branding. The notch at the top of the screen seems to be wider, just like on the iPhone X. The phone will also feature a vertical dual rear camera setup similar to that on Apple’s flagship. The LED flash unit will be tucked in between the two camera lens. A fingerprint sensor will likely be embedded into the Moto’s batwing logo on the back cover.

Moto P30 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch fullscreen display with 2.5D glass design. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The battery is said to be a 3,000 mAh one with support for fast charging thanks to a 18W charger.

Also Read: Motorola P30, P30 Play, P30 Note expected to launch in China on August 15

In terms of cameras, Moto P30 will include a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture on the back. The front camera will be 12MP with f/1.8 aperture. The selfie shooter will also support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) features, as per the report. As per the leaked images spotted by MySmartPrice, Moto P30 will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone will come in three colour options: Aurora, Bright Black, and Ice Jade White.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd