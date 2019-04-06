Motorola One’s successor with waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras leaked in image renders

Motorola is said to be working on Motorola P40 Play – the successor to Motorola One, which was launched earlier last year. Ahead of the launch, we are seeing more leaks around the Motorola P40 Play.

Now, tipster OnLeaks and CompareRaja have partnered to reveal image renders and 360-degree video the phone. Full specifications of the device have also been leaked.

According to the report, Motorola One’s successor will be first launched in China as the Motorola P40 Play with a 5.6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a dual camera on the back.

To recall, Motorola One was launched as Motorola P30 Play in China. We will have to wait for an official launch to know what the P40 Play be called in global markets.

The device will feature a waterdrop style notched display instead of the rectangular notch we saw on the Motorola One. The render images also reveal slightly thicker bezels with no Motorola branding on the chin.

The company will likely ditch the glass back in favour of plastic or metal back panel. The upcoming Motorola phone, just like its predecessor, will feature a physical fingerprint scanner on the back, which will be embedded inside the Motorola logo.

Motorola P40 Play is expected to feature a vertically aligned dual camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor paired with a smaller sensor, details of which are unclear at this point. The phone will be a part of Google’s Android One programme, just like Motorola One, and will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Motorola could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor in P40, which will come in 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage options.