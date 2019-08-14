Motorola One Zoom quad rear camera setup leaked in new image renders

Motorola One Zoom has been leaked in new image renders, which show off the phone’s square quad-camera setup at the back and bezel-less display. Tipster Roland Quandt, who put out the images on Twitter, said that Motorola One Zoom will not be an Android One phone and it will come with special Alexa integration, which is surprising given Motorola has so far gone for Android One branding for all its One series phones including Motorola One, One Power, and One Vision.

The phone was previously leaked as Motorola One Pro, though the tipster suggests it will be called Motorola One Zoom instead. Further, Motorola One Zoom will have 48MP quad cameras with dual OIS, which will be aligned in a 2×2 square format along with Motorola’s batwing logo below the camera sensors, which will also light-up. The LED flash unit is placed outside the square on the left side.

The image renders reveal purple and black colour options. Motorola One Zoom has a glossy back panel, which hints at a glass back design. The display has thin bezels on the sides and a thicker chin. It also sports a waterdrop-style notch on top. Further, the phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot. The price will be 399 Euro, which is around Rs 31,700 on conversion.

As per a Winfuture report, Motorola One Zoom will use the quad-pixel technology, where the 48MP primary camera might work as a 12MP camera and produce images via pixel binning (combination of data from four pixels into one). In addition, there will be a wide-angle and a zoom camera with 5x zoom as well. Specific details are unclear at this point.

Motorola One Zoom (not Pro) with light-up Moto logo on rear, special Alexa integration (aka not an Android One phone) and that massive 48MP quad cam dual OIS array on rear. pic.twitter.com/DChaB9APNA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 13, 2019

Motorola One Zoom is said to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will rely on USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headset jack will be retained as well. The loudspeaker on the Motorola One Pro is quite unusual as it is mounted on the top of the device.