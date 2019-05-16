Motorola One Vision with hole-punch display and 48MP camera launched

Motorola has finally launched the successor to its Motorola One lineup of smartphones, dubbed Motorola One Vision in Brazil. It is the company’s first smartphone to come with a hole-punch display and a 48MP primary sensor on the back. The device has been made available in Sapphire Blue and Brown colour options.

The device is priced at Euros 299 (approximately Rs 23,500) for European markets and will be made available in Saudi Arabia and Thailand from tomorrow. It is currently available for sale in Brazil priced for Brazillian Real 1,999 (approximately Rs 35,000).

The company has stated that the device will be launched in select countries of Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Australia in the coming months.

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in stock configuration due to the phone being a part of Google’s Android One program. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own TurboPower fast charging technology.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.