Motorola One Vision to launch in India tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Motorola will be launching its latest smartphone, Motorola One Vision in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. The device has already been launched in Europe and a few other regions. Since the company has already launched the device, the specifications are already out there and the main focus at the launch event will be the device’s pricing and sale details.

Advertising

Motorola One Vision will be sold exclusively on Flipkart according to a teaser page the e-commerce portal has setup. At the teaser page, it is shown that the device will feature a 21:9 aspect ratio punch hole display, a 48MP primary sensor on the back and will come with a night vision mode.

Motorola One Vision India launch: Time and how to watch livestream

Motorola One Vision is scheduled to launch in India on June 20 at 12 pm IST. The company will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel, which we have embedded below. You can also follow indianexpress.com to get live updates for the same.

Motorola One Vision India launch: Expected price Motorola One Vision is the company’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole display and a 48MP primary camera sensor on the back. In the European markets, the device is priced at Euros 299 (approximately Rs 23,500). We expect the India pricing to be similar. Advertising Motorola One Vision India launch: Specifications

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Also Read: Motorola One Action image renders reveal One Vision-like design, triple rear cameras

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in stock configuration due to the phone being a part of Google’s Android One program. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own TurboPower fast charging technology.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.