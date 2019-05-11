Motorola One Vision full specifications, price leaked ahead of May 15 launch

Motorola is expected to launch its next-generation Motorola One smartphones in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 15. This will include the new Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action. Now, new image renders, price and the specifications of the upcoming Motorola One Vision have been posted online by WinFuture.

According to the image renders the Motorola One Vision will sport a hole-punch display. It will come with a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint sensor housed inside of the Motorola logo. Both the power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right edge and the speaker grille is located on the bottom.

In the report, Winfuture states that the Motorola One Vision will be priced at Euro 299 (approximately Rs 23,434). The device will come in Blue and Bronze colour options and will be bundled with the Motorola Verve earbuds as an early-bird offer. It is yet unknown as to when the device will be made available in other markets like India.

The reported specifications of the device point that it will sport a 6.3-inch punch-hole LCD display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9609 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

It is expected to run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. All of this will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the device will feature a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a 25MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.