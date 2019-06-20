Motorola One Vision with 21:9 punch-hole display, 48MP camera launched

Motorola has today launched the Motorola One Vision, the newest member of its stock Android-powered Motorola One series, at an event in New Delhi, India. The company had already launched in the device in Brazil last month and it is the first Motorola phone to use a Samsung Exynos chipset. Motorola One Vision is priced at Rs 19,999 in India and it will go sale in the country from June 27 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

Motorola is also offering Vodafone-Idea subscribers a get cashback of up to Rs 3,750 and additional data up to 250GB. The company has also announced no cost EMI for six months on all debit and credit cards, which will be valid till July 4.

Motorola One Vision puts its 6.3-inch CinemaVision or ultrawide display at the frontlines of marketing, which is a Full HD+ LTPS IPS screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, 2520×1080 pixels resolution, 432 PPI pixel density and a punch-hole to host the 25MP selfie camera. Another highlighting feature of the Motorola One Vision is its 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup.

The primary 48MP sensor has an f/1.7 aperture and it comes with OIS (optic image stabilisation) support. The quad pixel sensor takes 12MP shots by combining data from four pixels into one. The secondary 5MP sensor is a depth sensor. Motorola One Vision sports dual LED flash below the camera module and a fingerprint sensor at the centre with the Motorola icon on top.

Motorola One Vision is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 processor clocked at 2.2GHz paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The phone runs stock Android Pie and is part of the Android One program, promising two major OS updates and support for three years of security updates.

Motorola One Vision sports 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be extended to 512GB via a microSD card. It is IP52 certified for water protection while retaining the 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB Type-C. It sports a single bottom firing speaker with Dolby Atmos sound. Motorola One Vision is available in Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient colour variants.