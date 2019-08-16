Motorola One Vision now available in offline stores at Rs 19,999

Motorola recently launched its latest Android One smartphone, dubbed Motorola One Vision in India. The device was initially sold exclusively on Flipkart. Now, the company has announced that the device will be made available in the offline market starting today.

To recall, Motorola launched the smartphone back in June priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is currently available in Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient colour options.

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2520 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor paired with a Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The device also comes with an IP52 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. The device is a part of Google’s Android One program. Devices under this program run stock Android and are guaranteed to get two years of system updates and three years of security updates.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 along with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.