Toggle Menu Sections
Motorola One Vision might launch on May 15 in Sao Paulo, Brazilhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/motorola-one-vision-might-launch-on-may-15-in-sao-paulo-brazil-5705464/

Motorola One Vision might launch on May 15 in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Motorola One Vision will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display with a punch hole on the top left corner for the selfie camera.

Motorola One Vision, Motorola, Motorola One Vision launch, Motorola One Vision launch date, Motorola One Vision India launch, Motorola One Vision India launch date, Motorola One Vision pprice, Motorola One Vision price in India, Motorola One Vision specs, Motorola One Vision specifications
Motorola One Vision will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock avatar. (Image: Sudhanshu Ambhore)

Motorola will be holding an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 15, where it is expected to launch its Motorola One Vision smartphone. It will be the successor to last year’s Motorola One lineup of smartphones, and just like its predecessors will be a part of Google’s Android One initiative.

It is being reported that the device will launch in other markets after the Brazil event. These markets include Asia Pacific, China, Eastern Europe, India and the Middle East region. The Motorola One Power, when it was announced was exclusive to India.

Motorola One Vision was recently spotted on Google’s ARCore developer’s platform confirming that the device did exist. It was then on Bluetooth SIG’s website, confirming that the company will soon be launching the device.

In a previously leaked render of the device by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, we got to see that the device will sport a punch-hole display and a dual rear camera on the back with a 48MP primary sensor.

Advertising

Also Read: Motorola to release four new Motorola One smartphones soon

According to earlier leaks and reports, Motorola One Vision will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display with a punch hole on the top left corner for the selfie camera. It will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock avatar and will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Motorola’s new phone will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 48MP sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 12MP sensor for taking selfies.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and prices leaked alongside press renders
2 Poco F1 with 128GB storage gets a price cut, now starts at Rs 20,999
3 New Apple patent hints at revival of Touch ID with in-display fingerprint scanner