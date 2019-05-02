Motorola One Vision might launch on May 15 in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Motorola will be holding an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 15, where it is expected to launch its Motorola One Vision smartphone. It will be the successor to last year’s Motorola One lineup of smartphones, and just like its predecessors will be a part of Google’s Android One initiative.

It is being reported that the device will launch in other markets after the Brazil event. These markets include Asia Pacific, China, Eastern Europe, India and the Middle East region. The Motorola One Power, when it was announced was exclusive to India.

Motorola One Vision was recently spotted on Google’s ARCore developer’s platform confirming that the device did exist. It was then on Bluetooth SIG’s website, confirming that the company will soon be launching the device.

In a previously leaked render of the device by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, we got to see that the device will sport a punch-hole display and a dual rear camera on the back with a 48MP primary sensor.

According to earlier leaks and reports, Motorola One Vision will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display with a punch hole on the top left corner for the selfie camera. It will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock avatar and will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Motorola’s new phone will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 48MP sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 12MP sensor for taking selfies.