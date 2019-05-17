Motorola One Vision might be launched as the Motorola P50 in China in June

Motorola has just launched a new smartphone under its One series, dubbed Motorola One Vision in Brazil. At the event, the company said, it will be launching the smartphone in other regions soon. Now, the company has posted a teaser poster for a smartphone with a punch-hole display, which seems to be the Motorola One Vision with the name Motorola P50 on its official Weibo page.

According to the poster, the company will be launching its Motorola P50 smartphone in China in June. To recall, the company launched Motorola P30 Play and P30 Note in China last year, which it later launched as the Motorola One and One Power globally.

Motorola One Vision is priced at Euros 299 (approximately Rs 23,500) for European markets and priced at Brazillian Real 1,999 (approximately Rs 35,000) in Brazil.

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a punch-hole to hold the front camera module. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own TurboPower fast charging technology.

Motorola One Vision sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.