Motorola One Vision listed on Google’s ARCore website, launch soon?

Lenovo-owned Motorola could take the wraps off what could be called the Motorola One Vision. A lot has been heard about the upcoming Motorola One Vision, but now the smartphone has been accidentally confirmed by Google.

Motorola One Vision can be seen listed among the devices that support Google’s ARCore platform on the company’s developer site. The listing confirms the Motorola One Vision does exist, though we don’t know when the device will be made official.

In case you are wondering why Motorola is calling the phone “One Vision”, it’s unknown at this point, but rumor has it has that it will feature a 48MP camera and Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor coupled with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM. Leaked renders of the Motorola One Vision reveal the smartphone might have a hole-punch display design and dual rear camera setup.

The phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie and will be released as part of the Android One programme. Xiaomi, another popular smartphone maker, plans to launch a new smartphone under Google’s Android One programme. The smartphone is likely to be called the Mi A3.

Leaked specs of Motorola One Vision

*21:9 aspect ratio display

*Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC

*48MP rear camera

*Android One-branded device

But at the same time, it’s being speculated that the device will sport an extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio display a Full HD resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels). Sony recently launched the flagship Xperia 1, alongside the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus with a 21:9 display. OnePlus is also rumoured to launch its 5G smartphone with a 21:9 display.

This will be Motorola’s mid-range smartphone, closer to the Moto G7 and Moto One Power. More information will probably leak soon, so stay tuned for further updates on Motorola One Vision.