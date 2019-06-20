Motorola One Vision first impressions: Promising performance, good camera

With the launch of Motorola One Vision, the Lenovo-owned company now has a total of three Android One powered devices in its lineup. While the other two devices offer mid-level specifications with stock Android, the company tries to step up its game with Motorola One Vision as it shifts focus to a slightly more premium experience.

Motorola One Vision sports specifications that promise an adequate video watching experience. The phone features a CinemaVision 21:9 aspect ratio screen along with Dolby Atmos to offer a movie theatre experience. It also comes with the 48MP camera, which is the trend these days. But how well does the phone manage to do it? We used the Motorola One Vision for a week and here are our first impressions of the device.

Motorola One Vision specifications

6.3-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with 21:9 aspect ratio | 48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.2) dual rear cameras | 25MP (f/2.0) front camera | Octa-core Exynos 9609 chipset | Android One (Android 9 Pie) | 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage | 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Motorola One Vision first impressions: CinemaVision display

The “Vision” in Motorola One Vision is for its CinemaVision 21:9 aspect ratio screen. The ultrawide screen not only makes the movie watching experience substantial, but also enables one to use the phone with a single hand. The phone fits perfectly into hands while using without the danger that you will drop it. The screen produces sharp colours, has brilliant viewing angles, and the brightness levels are good enough to use the phone outdoors without any difficulty.

But there is not enough content to play on 21:9 aspect ratio. When you fill up the YouTube video on this screen, it takes up a good portion of the frame. The punch-hole on the screen is just too big and so the notification area takes up too much space.

Motorola One Visions first impressions: Design, processor and UI

Motorola One Vision looks and feels premium with its glass back. I am using the Bronze coloured model which has a subtle gradient back. The fingerprint sensor sits in the middle with the Motorola icon on top. The fingerprint sensor is snappy and rarely misses the mark. The volume rockers and power button are within reach, but the thickness of the phone is a real buzz kill.

Motorola One Vision is powered by Exynos 9609 chipset paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The phone performs smoothly, be it switching between apps and chrome tabs or just browsing the internet. I also played graphics-heavy games on the device and the processor handled it with ease without any cause for complaints.

Motorola One Vision runs the stock version of the Android and the UI is clean, snappy, and free from bloatware. But I cannot deliver the final verdict on this end until I test it rigorously, so wait for the full review.

Motorola One Vision first impressions: Camera

Motorola One Vision boats of a dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP quad pixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The quad pixel camera takes good pictures in daylight (in 12MP resolution) with proper colours, details and dynamic range. The pictures turn out okay in low light situations.

I liked the ‘spot colour’ feature on the camera that creates beautiful colour pop pictures. You can point the camera and tap on a colour to get rid of the rest of the colours in real time.

The night mode increases sharpness in pictures and it is slightly better than the normal mode. The 25MP front camera does a commendable job with the selfies but the portrait mode is not flawless.

I recorded a hand-held 1080p video at 30fps from the rear camera and it turned out as if it the phone was mounted on a tripod. So far, the camera looks promising and there have been many more features left to try out.

Motorola One Vision first impressions: Battery and sound

Motorola One Vision packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB Type-C. The battery lasts for one full day with 12 hours of moderate usage and 4 hours of extensive usage. The charger takes around 2 hours to fully charge the battery.

The phone comes with a single bottom firing speaker with Dolby Audio. The sound is very loud and clear but it lacks a bit of depth. But still, it doesn’t sound like noise. Also, it is the first phone on which I don’t mind watching TV shows without an earphone.

Motorola One Vision first impressions: Verdict

After using this phone for a week, I’d say the Motorola One Vision packs looks promising. So far, the only complaint I have from the phone is its thick build and the broad punch-hole at the screen. The camera performance is nice, the device’s daily performance is also smooth and sound quality is impressive, but there is a lot of space left for nitpicking. Wait for the full review of the device, until then I hold my verdict.