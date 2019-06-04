Motorola One Vision could launch in India on June 20, hints official invite

Motorola One Vision could launch in India on June 20, hints a ‘save the date’ invite by the company for June 20. Even though the invite does not mention the name of the phone, it is safe to assume that One Vision is headed to India.

To recall, Motorola One Vision made its debut in Brazil in May this year. At the time of the launch, the company had said that the phone will be launched in select countries of Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Australia in the coming months.

One Vision is Motorola’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole display and 48MP primary camera sensor on the back. In the European markets, Motorola One Vision is priced at Euros 299, which is around Rs 23,500 con conversion. Expect the India price to be similar.

Motorola One Vision sports a 4D Corning Gorilla Glass gradient design at the back and it will be available in two colour options – sapphire and bronze. The phone has a dual rear camera setup, which is aligned vertically at the top left. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the Motorola’s batwing logo at the back.

Motorola One Vision gets a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels. The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics performance. Motorola One Vision can be bough in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The internal memory is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It has two cameras at the back – 48MP Quad Pixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), Night Vision mode, f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. A 25MP front camera is included in the punch hole in the display on the top left corner of the screen.

Motorola One Vision is a part of Google’s Android One program like its predecessor. The phone runs a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie. The One Vision is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own TurboPower fast charging technology.